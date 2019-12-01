During the 10th annual Veterans Day Salute in Natoma, a prayer for veterans, leaders and Nation was given by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109 Chaplain, Shawna Dunlap.

The first four words of the American Legion Auxiliary Preamble read, "For God and country." The office of chaplain was one of the first established when the organization was founded 100 years ago in 1919. The office of chaplain help members remember the importance of God's divine mission in serving the American Legion Auxiliary mission.

Auxiliary chaplains lead members in prayer and work with the American Legion to remind communities that our Nation's veterans gave their service to defend and protect, with many sacrificing their lives. Soldiers in harm's way know the importance of prayer. The mission outreach programs are each rooted in the Judeo/Christian principles of serving others, evidenced in the Auxiliary Emergency Fund, Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, youth and community service programs.