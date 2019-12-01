Monday 2
Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.
Poet Laureate of Kansas Reading and Presentation: Noon, Fitzpatrick Auditorium, KWU, 100 E. Claflin. 30 minutes open-mic time will precede program, “May Our Voices Ring True” with Huascar Medina. Free and open to the public. 785-833-4365, melissa.rohrer@kwu.edu.
Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.
Hearthstone — Fireside Gathering: 6 p.m., Tech Center Lounge, Salina Public Library. Online free-to-play strategy card game. For teens and adults. No registration required.
Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.
LINDSBORG — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Smoky Valley High School, 1 Viking. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.
MILTONVALE — Cloud County Red Cross blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., EMS/Fire Building, 117 Star. 1-800-733-2767; www.redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday 3
Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.
Farmer's Market at the Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Indoor, weekly farmers market in Salina brought to you by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.
Salina Planning Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.
Dr. Paul Mkandawire at KU School of Medicine - Salina: 5 p.m., 138 N. Santa Fe Avenue. The international response to Ebola and HIV and AIDS. 785-822-0400, lindsay.harroff@gmail.com.
Glass Ornament Making: 6 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 10 years and older. Registration required. 825-4624.
Alzheimer’s Prevention Classes: 6:30 p.m., Residence 600, 600 E. Elm. Free five-week Lifestyle Empowerment for Alzheimer’s Prevention (LEAP) program. 785-829-6207, mcarlgren@occk.com.
Convention and Tourism Committee meeting: 7:30 a.m., Salina Annex, Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.
KWU Jazz/Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin. Admission is free. Information: jordan.matheney@kwu.edu.
Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.
ABILENE — "Makin' Magic: 25 years of fun": 2 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Tickets, $10 students and $20 adults. Rated PG. 785-263-4574, kim@greatplainstheatre.com.