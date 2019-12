The Reno County Commissioners on Wednesday will interview candidates for county administrator to replace Gary Meagher, who is retiring as administrator at the end of the year.

The public is invited to a meet and greet reception for the candidates from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom, 3 W. Ave B.

Candidate details will be announced Tuesday, according to Reno County human resources director Renee Harris.