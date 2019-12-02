Police chased after what is believed to be the same vehicle twice in three days, with the sheriff's office assisting and arresting the driver in the second pursuit.

Salina police said that just before 8 p.m. Friday an officer saw a black 2006 Nissan Altima with a 60-day tag and no headlights on at the intersection of S. Broadway Boulevard and W. Crawford Street.

The vehicle was northbound on Broadway and turned to go west on Crawford. The officer tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which turned left onto Cherokee Drive and stopped. As the officer was exiting his patrol car, the Nissan took off.

The Altima went south on Cherokee, then turned right onto Choctaw Avenue before taking a left back onto Crawford, heading west at about 60 mph while being pursued by police. Once the vehicle passed Interstate 135, police said, it accelerated further, approaching speeds of 95 mph. At that point, police terminated pursuit.

At 1:57 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 600 block of S. Fifth Street, a police officer saw what appeared to be the same Altima with a 60-day tag traveling south.

The officer followed the vehicle and waited for another officer to arrive in the area before attempting a traffic stop at W. Crawford Street and Whittinghill Avenue. Instead of stopping, police said, the Nissan then accelerated west on Crawford, reaching speeds higher than 80 mph.

Police said they terminated pursuit of the vehicle in the 2700 block of W. Crawford.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office said a deputy picked up the pursuit at the Salina city limits, where it continued for a brief time. The Nissan lost control in the 4000 block of W. Crawford and got stuck in a ditch.

Kristofer Allen, 22, of Salina, was arrested in connection to fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and speeding.