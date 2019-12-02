Soon after creating a new job for a sheriff's office employee who will use data to combat crime, Shawnee County commissioners heard Monday from one of their department heads who was personally violated by burglaries committed last week as she slept.

"I'm standing before you not just as an employee but as a citizen of Shawnee County and, most importantly, as a mother," said human resources director Angela Lewis.

Last Wednesday night, she said, "someone broke into our home while we were sleeping and stole my car and my purse and burglarized our home."

Lewis indicated the garage door opener from her car was used to gain entry into her home.

"I need everyone to take their garage door openers out of their car, bring them in every night," Lewis said. "Make sure your house is 100 percent secure. Take your personal safety seriously."

Lewis, who reported those crimes to the county sheriff's office, spoke during the part of Monday's meeting in which anyone could make public announcements.

She came to the lectern two minutes and 10 seconds after commissioners voted 3-0 to create a new, full-time, unclassified position in the sheriff's office for a civilian "criminal intelligence analyst," who will use data to try to curtail crime.

That person will "proactively analyze crime reports and crime trends in Shawnee County in order to effectively deploy our resources to locate and apprehend suspects who have committed crimes," Sheriff Brian Hill told commissioners in a memo dated Nov. 22.

"We're trying to determine what these criminals do before they do it," Sheriff's Maj. Shane Hoobler told reporters after Monday's vote.

Then-Sheriff Richard Barta in 2006 hired a retired marketing research analyst to fill a newly created position for a "crime analyst." That position, which was tasked with working to identify crime trends, was discontinued several years ago, Hoobler said.

He said whomever the sheriff's office hires to fill the position created Monday will do some of the same type of work the crime analyst did and build on that by getting "a lot more into the weeds" with the data.

The sheriff's office soon will begin accepting applications for the newly created position, Hoobler said.

The person who is hired will be paid between $19.69 and $21.73 an hour, according to the agenda for Monday's meeting.

Hoobler left open the possibility the person might be paid more, depending upon qualifications and experience. The criminal intelligence analyst's salary will be paid using money from the sheriff's office's 2020 budget, Hoobler said.

Commissioners on Monday also voted 3-0, without discussion, to acknowledge that the county has been sued by Shelby Development LLC, which is headed by Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne, over the county's property tax appraisal of that park.

The 11-count suit was filed last month in Shawnee County District Court and names as defendants Shawnee County, the county appraiser’s office, county appraiser Steve Bauman and assistant appraiser Stacy Berry.