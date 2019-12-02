Look for diminishing winds, sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees Monday in the Topeka area.

Slightly warmer weather is on tap for much of the rest of the work week,m with highs in the mid-50s expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The next chance for rain enters the picture on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.