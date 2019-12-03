1. Buhler Match Day 2019: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Mustard Seed and Sunny's Cafe, 214 N. Main Street, 400 S. Buhler Road, Buhler. Make a difference on Giving Tuesday and support Buhler's community endowments through Match Day, where every dollar of your donation could double. Enjoy a free drink and treat when you give at the Mustard Seed or Sunny's Cafe.

2. Winter Porch Pot Design Class: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Absolutely Flowers, 1328 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Beautiful spruce tips, winter greens, ornaments, berries, and festive ribbon in a container to drop into your decorative pot. The base price for the class is $55. Call 620-728-0266 to sign up.

3. Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, McPherson Opera House, 219 S. Main Street, McPherson. Tickets at mcphersonoperahouse.org. Backed by his band, legendary singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey celebrates the season with his Cowboy Christmas. The acclaimed artist remains as passionate about the message as ever — encouraging the spirit of giving, charity and forgiving — that is the true spirit of Christmas.