GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. John Wilson, Dave Mason, Jim Zook 30.

2. Carvin Thiessen, Steve Firkins, Don Schmidt, Al Gann 32.

3. Ron Bogle, Tom Ware, Rick Hardacre, Jerry Friessen 33.

Longest putt on 9 — Tom Ware.

Next play – 11 a.m. Monday.

Nov. 25

1. Joe Lovelady, Steve Firkins, Don Schmidt, Jose Ramos 28.

2. DeWayne Morgan, Ken Lieske, Rick Hardacre, Dave Johnson 31.

3. Dane Lawrence, Wil Besore, Ed Hodge, Jerry Friessn 32.

Closest to hole 3 — Carvin Thiessen. Longest putt on 9 — Rod Mather.

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Carvin Thiessen, Jim Zook, Ken Lieske, Walt Long -5.

2. Dane Lawrence, Wil Besore, Rick Hardacre, Al Gann -5.

3. DeWayne Morgan, Dave Mason, Gary Hunter, Jose Ramos -3.

Closest to the hole — Carvin Thiessen. Longest putt — Walt Long.

Next play — noon Tuesday.

Nov. 16

1. DeWayne Morgan, Jim Zook, Rod Mather, Al Gann.

2. Dane Lawrence, Wil Besore, Jose Ramos, Ken Lieske, Bob Gaede.

3. George Eason, Steve Firkin, Tom Pryor, Rick Hardacre, Jerry Friessen.

Closest to the hole — Walt Long. Longest putt — Jim Zook.

Bluebird Classic

schedule set

GOESSEL — Below is the schedule for the 2019 Goessel Bluebird Classic:

Dec. 9

4 p.m. Elyria Christian vs. Little River (Girls)

5:30 p.m. Elyria Christian vs. Little River (Boys)

7 p.m. Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Burrton (Girls)

8:30 p.m. Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Burrton (Boys)

Dec. 10

4 p.m. Little River vs. Canton-Galva (Girls)

5:30 p.m. Little River vs. Canton-Galva (Boys)

7 p.m. Goessel vs. Central Christian (Girls)

8:30 p.m. Goessel vs. Central Christian (Boys)

Dec. 13

4 p.m. Canton-Galva vs. Elyria Christian (Girls)

5:30 p.m. Canton-Galva vs. Elyria Christian (Boys)

7 p.m. Goessel vs. Burrton (Girls)

8:30 p.m. Goessel vs. Burrton (Boys)

Dec. 14

3 p.m. Girls third place (high school gym)

3 p.m. Girls fifth place (junior high gym)

4:30 p.m. Boys third place (high school gym)

4:30 p.m. Boys fifth place (junior high gym)

6 p.m. Girls championship (high school gym)

7:30 p.m. Boys championship (high school gym)

KSHSAA Hall

class named

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association has named its Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees.

Named to the hall were former Liberal football and track and field coach Gary Cornelson, former Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools athletic director Charlotte Davis, former Blue Valley North tennis player Jack Sock (a four-time Class 6A singles champion, two-time Wimbledon doubles champion, U.S. Open double champion and mixed doubles Olympic Bronze medalist), former Nemaha Valley and Centraila volleyball and girls’ basketball coach Kimbrook Tennal and former Sterling High School track and field athlete Rene (Zimmerman) Wilson, a nine-time state champion in high school and seven-time NAIA All-American in college.

Hinson named

USM coach

LEAVENWORTH — Lance Hinson has been named the head football coach at the University of Saint Mary for a second tenure.

Hinson led the Spires from 2005 to the spring of 2014. He was 38-54 as the USM coach. He was the head coach at McMurry University in Texas from 2014 to 2018, leading the school in a transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division III (non-scholarship). He was 14-35 at McMurry.

He returned to Saint Mary in 2019 as associate athletic director, a position he will retain.

Hinson is a two-time KCAC coach of the year (2005 and 2011).

"I'm thrilled to return as head coach of the Spires," Hinson said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to coach the fine young men at Saint Mary and to continue serving this institution. It is the right time for me to step back into a head coaching role, and I look forward to helping our athletes achieve excellence both on and off the field."

He was an assistant at USM from 2002 to 2004. He served as an assistant at Baker University from 1997 to 2001.

He was an undergraduate assistant and graduate assistant at NCAA Division I FCS North Texas, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He holds a master’s degree from Baker.

Hinson succeeds Jay Osborne, who was 23-42 in six seasons. The Spires finished 0-11 last season, 0-10 in KCAC play.

Sterling names

interim coach

STERLING — Jessica Bati has been named the interim softball coach at Sterling College, succeeding Alyssa James, who resigned after two seasons.

Bati played two seasons of junior college softball at Midland College and two years at Sterling.

She was an assistant at Sterling last season.

She takes over a program that finished 17-29 last spring, 9-15 in KCAC play.