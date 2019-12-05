1. Christmas Tradition: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Symphony eagerly anticipates the Christmas concert and is thrilled to share the stage with area high school choirs: The Hutchinson High School Expressives, The Nickerson High School Madrigals, The Sterling High School Choir. The choirs will be performing Christmas and other orchestral favorites.

2. Youth of the Year Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson, 111 N Walnut St, Hutchinson. Four extraordinary young people will share their stories as they compete to be the next Youth of the Year. The night will feature a live auction and raffle items. Admission is free. Reserve your ticket beginning November 1. The Youth of the Year banquet is sponsored by Heartland Credit Union.

3. FCT Presents "Miracle on 34th Street": 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Family Community Theatre, 310 N Main St, Hutchinson. Tickets at www.familycommunitytheatre.org. A holiday classic based on the movie of the same name.