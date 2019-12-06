SALINA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team has hit a little slump, falling to Kansas Wesleyan 72-61 Thursday in KCAC play in Salina.

The loss was Bethel’s second straight and third in the last four games, falling to 6-5 overall and 3-3 in KCAC play.

Kansas Wesleyan wins its fourth straight, improving to 8-3, 4-2 in KCAC play.

The Coyotes are in third place in the conference, while Bethel moves into a tie for seventh.

Bethel led 21-15 after the first quarter, but trailed 41-37 at the half and 58-53 after three quarters. Bethel was held to eight points in the fourth quarter.

Bethel had 21 turnovers to eight for the Coyotes.

Courtney Heinen led KWU with 22 points. Amanda Hill scored 19 points. Kelcey Hinz scored 17 points with 15 rebounds.

Bethel was led by Brielle Hampton with 17 points. Abby Schmidt scored 13 points with 13 rebounds. Lindsey Heim scored 13 points. Kelsi Fitzgerald scored 12.

Bethel hosts Bethany at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Swedes are 7-5, 4-3 in KCAC play, after a 75-45 win over Saint Mary.

BETHEL (6-5, 3-3 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 5-10 3-3 13, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Michalski 1-5 2-2 5, Josie Calzonetti 0-1 0-0 0, Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 12, Lindsey Heim 5-12 1-2 13, Brielle Hampton 6-13 5-7 17, Melinda Vargas 0-2 1-2 1. TOTALS 21-52 12-16 61.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (8-3, 4-2 KCAC) — Jayme Sloan 0-0 0-0 0, Kelcey Hinz 7-24 3-3 17, Haleigh Bradford 3-10 2-2 8, Gabby Mureeba 2-4 0-0 4, Kayla Vallin 0-2 0-0 0, Courtney Brockhoff 0-0 0-0 0, Amanda Hill 6-14 6-6 19, Courtney Heinen 9-19 2-2 22, Lauren Flowers 1-5 0-0 2. TOTALS 28-78 13-13 72.

Bethel;21;16;16;8;—61

K.Wesleyan;15;26;17;14;—72

Total fouls — BC 14, KW 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 7-19 (Michalski 1-3, Fitzgerald 4-8, Heim 2-6, Hampton 0-1, Vargas 0-1), KW 3-14 (Hinz 0-1, Bradford 0-2, Vallin 0-1, Hill 1-5, Heinen 2-5). Rebounds — BC 38 (Schmidt 13), KW 43 (Hinz 15). Assists — BC 11 (Hampton 6), KW 10 (Bradford 4). Turnovers — BC 21 (Hampton 7), KW 8 (Vallin 2, Heinen 2). Blocked shots — BC 6 (Schmidt 6), KW 8 (Heinen 4). Steals — BC 3 (Fitzgerald 1, Heim 1, Hampton 1), KW 15 (Heinen 5).