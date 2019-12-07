SOUTH HUTCHINSON — The Dollar General store in South Hutchinson will start selling beer this month.

On Monday night, the South Hutchinson City Council approved the first cereal malt beverage license application received from the Dollar General at 501 N. Main St.

On Nov. 18, the Haven City Council approved a CMB application for the Dollar General there, according to Haven City Clerk Leslie Atherton.

As of Friday, there were no local Dollar General applications for CMB licenses pending at Hutchinson City Hall, according to staff.

City Beverage Company Inc., of Hutchinson, serves an eight-county territory. Company co-owner Bob Bush said they have received a number of requests for beer deliveries from Dollar General stores in their territory.

A change in the state’s alcohol laws took effect on April 1. Grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations and other nonliquor store retailers that had been limited to selling cereal malt beverage with an alcohol weight of 3.2% or less, now could sell 6.0% beer. Dollar General stores obtaining a CMB license will be allowed to sell 6.0% beer, too.

The News was unable Friday to reach a corporate spokesperson for Dollar General.