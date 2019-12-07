You are invited to the Christian Women’s Luncheon “Special Gifts,” 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center. The program includes “Special Sounds" by Kelly Bauerle and Barb Yomans, and "You are Special" by Susan Childers. Luncheon and program are $11 all-inclusive for reservations, call Jan at 620-665-1027. Reservations must be honored or canceled. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Dec. 7-8 from 5-8 p.m., a group of people from many communities and churches will host this walk through the life of Jesus in "Christmas Extravaganza - Love Beyond the Natavity." This event is held in the 1904 barn and others surrounding it filled with a variety of animals and scenes.

The extravaganza is held on 14 Hwy a half-mile south of Pretty Prairie Road. This free event comes with homemade cookies, hot drinks and Christmas Carols. You may register at 316-765-4809 or just walk in. Every 10 minutes, groups will leave for the 40-minute short walk through lightly heated stops in barns or around a campfire. The kids will enjoy the interaction with the animals.

The Clergy of Reno County continue to meet on a monthly basis to seek opportunities to work together and gather in mutual support. All clergy of Reno County are invited to meet at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Conference Room D, at 12 noon on December 11th. All clergy of Reno County are encouraged to attend.

Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message, “People That God Respects”, based on Psalm 138:6, this second Sunday of Advent at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services. Keith Neill’s message at the 9 a.m. contemporary service will be “Humble Beginnings,” based on Psalm 138:6. Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. A congregational meeting will immediately follow the 10:30 worship service for the purpose of electing church officers.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey will bring the Advent message: "The Coming of Good News," taken from Luke 1:5-25.

Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Come join us in study, prayer and fellowship as we explore God's Word, dealing with the Lordship of Jesus.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. On Sunday, Dec. 29, the church will host a Chili and Soup Luncheon following the worship service. After the luncheon, we will "undecorate" the church.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

"The Advent Jesse Tree" will be Emanuel's Christmas program at 10 a.m. Sunday during the worship service. This program will focus on the prophecy and coming of Jesus as the Messiah from the Old Testament up to the time of his birth.

The Reno Choral Society presents its Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols at 7 p.m. Sunday at Emanuel. Tickets are available at the door.

Emanuel will have a come and go Family Advent Celebration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Parish Hall. We'll have refreshments, crafts and Santa will be available for pictures! The bell choir will practice at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, and the Senior Choir will practice at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Elizabeth Circle will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anna Circle meets at noon on Thursday. ChristCare Walkers meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School follows at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "And He Will Be Called" - Part 2. Scripture text will be read from Isaiah 9:6. Monday through Wednesday, New Covenant will be at HCC handing out water and snacks to the students as they take finals. Wednesday evening at 5:45 p.m. will be a Christmas lesson and devotional for Advent. Saturday at noon the women will have their Christmas luncheon. Glenda Riley will present the program. The church office phone number is 620-662-9439.

The South Hutchinson United Methodist Church youth will serve a light breakfast at 9 a.m. The proceeds will help fund their activities and trips.

Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m., and the worship service is at 10:30 a.m.

This Sunday is the second Sunday of Advent. Services at Grace Episcopal Church begin at 8 and 10:15 a.m.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew will meet at noon and the Christmas musical rehearsal will also be at noon.

On Monday, Dec. 9, the gifts for Salthawk Community Support are due back to the office, wrapped and tagged with the student number.

Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Daughters of the King will meet at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The Christmas musical rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Grace Episcopal Church welcomes visitors at every service, come join us as we celebrate the Advent Season.

We are located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr.

Park Place Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2600 N. Adams St., welcomes all to its worship services in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. (traditional service) and 11:10 a.m. (contemporary service). Sunday school is available at 10:10 a.m. Our youth group, grades 6th through 12th, meet on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m.

Wednesday morning Bible Study meets at the church at 9:30 a.m. each week at the church. We also have a youth program on Wednesday evenings beginning with a light meal at 6 p.m. for children ages kindergarten through 5th grade.

During Advent, we will be focusing on a theme based around the 300th anniversary of the hymn, "Joy to the World,” during our worship services.

Not feeling “Holiday Joy” this year? Are your friends and family not understanding how you feel? Join us for a “Blue Christmas” service on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The service will take place in the chapel. Also known as a Service of Solace and Remembrance, a “Blue Christmas” service aims to be a source of peace and solace to all who have experienced loss through death, divorce, illness, depression and many other life challenges. This is also for those under stress during the holiday season who need a time of rest. With singing, scripture readings, and prayer, this service invites those who attend to take time for themselves and to find comfort at a difficult time. There will be light refreshments following the service. All are welcome.

The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (620) 662-6665. The website is: www.parkplacechristianchurch.org.

The Gospel Chapel, 2005 N. Hendricks, will be presenting "The Visited Planet," a Christmas pageant, on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. The public is invited.

First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main, welcomes you to join them for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Rishawn Austin will keep your interest with his message titled "Greater Than..." Awana for kids in kindergarten through sixth will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.