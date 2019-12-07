The Newton High School boys’ basketball team may have set a school record for 3-point shooting, but the team will need to work a bit on defense after an 88-83 loss to Goddard Eisenhower Friday in the season opener for both teams at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railers hit 15 3-pointers in the game to four for the Tigers. Newton was outscored 12-0 from the free throw line as Newton didn’t get an attempt.

Ten of those free throws came from Jordan Vincent, who finished with 36 points.

“I thought our kids played extremely hard,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They bought in to what we’re doing. We’re going to have to make adjustments. We’re going to have to watch some film. You have to give credit where credit is due. Jordan Vincent is a fine player. He got loose. At least he didn’t score 50. He was that big of a player. I was really proud of the effort. Now it’s time to get better.”

Cody Houser scored 16 for Eisenhower. David Brogen added 10.

Newton was led by Alex Krogmeier with 16 points. Jaxon Brackeen added 15. Sophomore Dylan Petz scored 15 in his first varsity start. Jaheem Ray scored 14. Raul Saucedo scored 11 off the bench. Petz and Krogmeier each hit four 3-point shots. Brackeen and Saucedo each hit three 3-pointers.

The biggest lead for either team in the first quarter was three points. A Kolyn Sauceda jumper at the buzzer put Newton ahead 19-17.

Newton opened the second quarter with a 16-5 run capped by a pair of Saucedo treys.

Eisenhower charged back to within three at the half, 41-38. Vincent hit a layup with seven seconds left in the half to cap the Railer run.

“We made a couple turnovers in a row,” Preston said. “We took a bad shot. We didn’t always get back in transition. We had four or five bad possessions and they ate away at the lead. I thought to start the second half, we started out slow.”

Fouls were 7-3 against Newton in the first half with two Eisenhower fouls called late.

Eisenhower led by as many as seven midway in the third quarter. Newton replied with a pair of treys. A pair of Vincent layups in the final 30 seconds put Eisenhower back up by seven, 64-57.

Newton opened the fourth quarter with a 6-2 run, missing chances to get closer. Newton got back within two on a Ray shot with 3:22 in regulation, but Eisenhower came back with an Ethan Stewart trey and a Vincent layup. Eisenhower added a layup off a turnover to lead by nine. Newton again drew within three, but Eisenhower was able to push back out by eight.

“We have to keep getting tougher,” Preston said. “We have to learn from this. We lost three starters and about 90 percent from scoring and rebounding. What was great is we’re sharing the ball, playing good team basketball. We shot the three well. We shot it OK. We stalled out in the half-court. It’s good to play a game and see what we need to adjust to. I told the kids that a state title is not won on Dec. 5. It’s won in March. It’s a long road ahead.”

Newton plays Tuesday at Dodge City.

“They run it,” Preston said. “They love to play fast tempo too. That game is going to be wild out there. It will be up and down. We have to get our legs under us, get some rest, watch some film and become good students of the game.”

GODDARD EISENHOWER (1-0) — Broadus 1 2-4 2, 4; Vincent 13 10-11 0, 36; Roth 1 0-0 1, 2; Houser 5 (2) 0-0 4, 16; C.Omli 3 0-2 1, 6; Stewart 1 (2) 0-1 0, 8; Brogan 5 0-0 0, 10; Maley 3 0-0 0, 6; TOTALS 32 (4) 12-18 8, 88.

NEWTON (0-1) — Ruth 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Brackeen 3 (3) 0-0 3, 15; Petz 0 (4) 0-0 1, 12; Krogmeier 2 (4) 0-0 2, 16; Sauceda 2 0-0 4, 4; Ray 7 0-0 1, 14; Slechta 0 0-0 1, 0; Georgiou 0 0-0 0, 0; Salcedo 1 (3) 0-0 3, 11; Mills 2 0-0 2, 4; Edwards 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 19 (15) 0-0 17, 83.

G.Eisenhower;17;21;26;24;—88

Newton;19;22;16;26;—83

Technical foul — New.: Brackeen.