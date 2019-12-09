Dense fog was being blamed for a fiery, semi-pickup truck crash early Monday about 2 miles west of Emporia in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of W. US-50 highway.

Lyon County Sheriff Jeffrey A. Cope said the crash occurred when a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup was eastbound on US-50 crossed over the center line and struck the westbound 2020 Kenworth semi-trailer.

Cope said the collision caused the semi to catch fire. It was considered a total loss.

The driver of the pickup truck, Rene Santana-Santos, 42, of Emporia, was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Lyon County rescue personnel, Cope said. He was transported to Newman Hospital in Emporia with serious injuries.

The semi's driver, Johnny Pugh, 35, of Texas, was reported uninjured.

A secondary accident occurred when a 2009 Toyota Corolla that was eastbound on US-50 struck debris in the roadway before Lyon County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, Cope said. The Corolla was driven by Richard Kampff Jr., 58, of Cottonwood Falls, Cope said. There was no indication that Kampff was injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to assist with the investigation. US-50 highway was closed for three hours before it was reopened to one lane. The highway remained open to one lane as of 8 a.m.

Additional details weren't immediately available.