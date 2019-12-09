One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Sunday night in Harper County in south-central Kansas, authorities saide.

The crash was reported at 6:23 p.m. on US-160 highway, about 2 miles east of the city of Harper.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was westbound on US-160 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica head-on. The patrol said the Chevrolet struck the Chrysler on the driver's side.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, Paul Raberding, 65, of Harper, was transported to Wellington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Raberding wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Two people in the Chrysler were reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. They were identified as the driver, David P. Johnson, 52, of Harper, who was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, and Aumnouypon Starkey, 70, of Harper, who was waken to Harper Hospital.

The patrol said both Johnson and Starkey were wearing their seat belts.