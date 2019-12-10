Another chilly day is on tap for the Topeka area on Tuesday as highs should top out in the mid-30s.

Look for a warm-up starting Wednesday, when highs should be in them mid- to upper-40s.

Thursday and Friday should see highs in the 50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the evening.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

• Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.