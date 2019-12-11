1. Holiday Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Dec. 11, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Find a pause in the middle of your week to take care of your mind & body by joining us at the Hutchinson Art Center. Every Wednesday you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. Class starts at 6:15 p.m. with the Art Center doors opening at 5:45 p.m. so you can grab your favorite spot in their beautiful gallery. Surround yourself with stunning art and a loving community of Yogis during this one hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. No previous yoga experience is required to attend. Bring a friend to class during the month of December and pay only $5 per person. The regular cost to attend class is $10 per class.

2. Youth Creativity Night: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Express your creativity -- We may paint, draw, read poetry, sing, dance, and other creative expressions.

3. Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 11, Prairie Pines Playhouse, 4055 N Tyler Rd, Maize. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy "whodunnit" played between a delicious holiday meal. Get your tickets at prairiepinesplayhouse.com or call (316) 303-2037. Runs through Dec. 23.