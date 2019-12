The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Wednesday night in Leavenworth County.

The crash was reported at 8:37 p.m. on US-73 highway, about 2 miles south of Lansing.

According to the patrol's online crash log, a vehicle was southbound on US-73 when for an unknown reason it went into the west ditch and struck an embankment.

Additional details weren't available as of 6 a.m. Thursday.