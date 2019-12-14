Do you remember the excitement and anticipation leading up to Christmas when you were a child? Some of it was certainly related to the gifts, but it was also a magical time of year. The shining lights on houses and beautiful displays in store windows, decorating the Christmas tree with ornaments that only come out once a year, preparing for Christmas programs at school and church, and the joy of gatherings and festive meals made the whole month of December special and joyous.

Sometimes I want to go back and recreate those feelings and live in them as I hang lights, wrap presents and decorate the tree. And yes, as I grow older, it seems like Christmas comes quicker and sooner each year and I wonder, do we need Christmas every year?

We hear, “remember Jesus is the reason for the season.” What does that mean?

I don’t think Jesus cares if we celebrate his birth. It really isn’t a birthday party. Jesus cares about us, not about Himself. The celebration is that God reached down to connect with us on this earth and became the least, the smallest, a baby, born in a lowly manger, so it would be easier for us to relate to this undefinable ‘God’.

God can feel rather unreachable to us when we think of divinity as somewhere up in heaven. Even if we experience the divine in nature or within everyone we meet, we are left wondering somehow, who and what and where is God? And so, God took on our nature, even being born vulnerable and helpless as baby Jesus. God broke all the barriers and took all the risks in order to personally connect with us, by walking the walk we all walk as we live on this planet.

Each year when Christmas comes, we are in a different place in relation to God, depending on what has happened as we walked in this world during the year. God doesn’t change, but we change as life buffets us about. We get hurt; we have new joys; we fall down and we get up. We learn about ourselves and if we are open, we learn more about this God, the One, that is trying to reach us, and love us, and help us live a better life.

Each Christmas we are given the opportunity to remember what God has done for us. We can open our heart to receive the Christ child. Christmas is about receiving the gift of the Baby Jesus into our hearts.

By celebrating the birth of Jesus, we acknowledge that God is born anew in our hearts over and over. This story is our story. Jesus is born in the lowliest place within us. We are shepherds when we search for Jesus with our hearts. We are the wise men when we search for Jesus with our minds. Angels are awakening, preparing us and guiding us.

So my hope and prayer is that this Christmas, you will pause to think how your understanding of the divine has changed this year and since you were a child. May you wake up and feel different, because you feel the presence of God even closer after opening your heart to let Jesus be born anew in your heart.

The Rev. Jane Siebert is president of the Swedenborgian Church.