Today’s Birthday (12/16/19). The world is your oyster this year. Steady focus earns profitable rewards. Winter bounty can support your family when there’s a twist in financial plans. Redirect a personal project next summer before a collaborative effort takes off. Conserve an abundant harvest and give thanks.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to avoid accident or injury. Wait on a final decision. Another obstacle could arise ... look for the easiest way around. Rest and review.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance can blossom when least expected. Slow down to enjoy simple pleasures like a picnic or sunset with someone sweet. Your views are attractive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Renovate and decorate your space. Prepare for upcoming gatherings and events. Cook up something delicious and share it with family. Home comforts nurture you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Catch up on reading and study the situation. Write, edit and share your story. Get the word out and it travels farther than imagined.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Friends help you make a profitable connection. Find creative ways to cut unnecessary expenses. Balance the numbers.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. As you gain strength, you gain options. Your confidence grows with each positive step. Practice your moves and expand your capacities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and take it easy. Travel another day. Avoid controversy or hassle. Consider an intellectual or philosophical puzzle. Plan and prepare for upcoming gatherings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy gatherings with friends. Socialize and make interesting new connections. Meetings, conferences and parties open potential for fun collaborations. Participate in team causes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Stay in communication regarding a tricky situation. A test requires full concentration. Keep or change your deadlines. A professional prize is within reach.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Plan your itinerary for an upcoming adventure. Work out where, when and how. Create the agenda and schedule your connections. Draw upon hidden resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Manage family accounts. Handle taxes, insurance or legal matters. Contribute to savings and investments for the future. Nurture the ones you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Creative collaboration could get romantic. You’re especially charming and persuasive. Give and take without consequence. Harmonize with your partner. Make sweet music together.