TUESDAY

Calling all chess players: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa. If you’re interested in playing chess, meet others at the Ottawa Library on the Main Floor on Tuesday evenings. Call 785-241-9239 for additional information.

Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old U.S. 59, Ottawa.

Chamber After Hours: 5 p.m., Parkview Gallery House, 615 S. Hickory St., Ottawa.

WEDNESDAY

Grief Share Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Ottawa First United Methodist Church, 203 E. Fourth St., Ottawa.

THURSDAY

Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old U.S. 59, Ottawa.

FRIDAY

Chamber Coffee: 8 a.m., Chamber Coffee for Edward Jones, 101 N. Main St., Ottawa.

Free Movie Matinee: 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., free Christmas movie matinee featuring "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch."

SATURDAY

Grand O’ Opry: 6:30 p.m., special guests are Duke Mason, Ginelle Esry and Haylie Bagwell. Tickets $10.