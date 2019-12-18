PREP GIRLS

Non-League

Moundridge 51, Little Rv. 40

MOUNDRIDGE — Erin Durst scored 21 points to lift the Moundridge Wildcat girls to a 51-40 win over Little River Tuesday in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 25-24 at the half. The game was tied 34-34 after three quarters, but Moundridge made a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were 13 of 15 from the free throw line in the final quarter and 17 of 22 for the game.

Kenzie Elmore scored 12 points for Moundridge. Kate Eichelberger scored 10.

Emma McBride scored 15 points to lead 3-2 Little River.

Moundridge is 3-2 and plays Thursday at Medicine Lodge as part of the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

LITTLE RIVER (3-2) — Bergkamp 0 0-0 3, 0; Ayers 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Barta 1 0-0 3, 2; Konen 0 0-0 0, 0; Renken 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; McBride 3 (3) 0-0 4, 15; Boughfman 4 1-2 4, 9; Eberle 3 2-2 2, 8; Bruce 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (5) 3-4 20, 40.

MOUNDRIDGE (3-2) — Er.Durst 7 7-9 1, 21; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 3 0-0 0, 6; Stucky 1 0-0 1, 2; Kaufman 0 0-0 3, 0; Ke.Elmore 3 6-9 2, 12; Eichelberger 3 4-4 0, 10; Blough 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 17 17-22 8, 51.

Little Rv.;10;14;10;6;—40

Moundridge;8;17;9;17;—51

Halstead 50, Sedgwick 8

SEDGWICK — The Halstead Dragon girls put down a defensive gauntlet on the Sedgwick Cardinals for a 50-8 win Tuesday in non-league play in Sedgwick.

Halstead led 28-3 at the half. Sedgwick was held to one field goal — a 3-pointer.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 20 points.

Anessa Croxton led Sedgwick with four points.

Halstead is 5-0 and hosts Smoky Valley Friday.

Sedgwick is 2-3 and plays Thursday at Chaparral as part of the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

HALSTEAD (5-0) — H.Lewis 1 0-0 1, 2; Heck 0 1-2 2, 1; C.Lewis 0 0-1 2, 0; Schroeder 2 0-1 1, 4; Gerber 7 (1) 3-4 3, 20; Kelley 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Wagner 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; O’Brien 2 (1) 1-4 3, 8; Myers 2 (1) 1-4 3, 8; TOTALS 15 (5) 5-12 15, 50.

SEDGWICK (2-3) — Rogers 0 0-1 2, 0; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; Atwill 0 0-0 2, 0; Scarlett 0 0-0 0, 0; Fitch 0 0-0 0, 0; McGinn 0 0-2 1, 0; Zerger 0 0-0 2, 0; Lacey 0 3-4 2, 3; Croxton 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Werner 0 0-3 0, 0; Zimmerman 0 1-3 1, 2; TOTALS 0 (1) 5-15 10, 8.

Halstead;17;11;16;6;—50

Sedgwick;2;1;4;1;—8

Burrton 56, P-Burns 21

BURRTON — The Burrton Chargers used 21 points from Alexis Zehr to claim a 56-21 win over the Peabody-Burns Warriors Tuesday in non-league play in Burrton.

Burrton led 27-12 at the half.

McKinsie Hoopes added 11 points for Burrton.

Anna Eldridge led Peabody-Burns with 17 points.

Burrton is 2-2 and opens Heart of the Plains League play Friday at Fairfield.

Peabody-Burns is 0-5 and opens Wheat State League play Friday at Goessel.

PEABODY-BURNS (0-5) — Eldridge 5 (2) 1-6 4, 17; Hauck 0 1-5 3, 1; Davis 0 2-6 1, 2; Spencer 2 2-4 1, 6; Conner 0 1-2 0, 1; Eden 0 0-0 2, 0; Stucky 0 0-1 3, 1; TOTALS 7 (2) 7-24 14, 27.

BURRTON (2-2) — Hochstetler 0 0-0 0, 0; Salgado 2 1-2 3, 5; Zehr 7 7-11 3, 21; M.Dunlavy 3 3-3 4, 9; Hoopes 5 1-2 1m 11l Dold 0 0-0 1, 0; C.Dunlavy 4 2-2 3, 10; Stahl 0 0-0 3, 0; Combs 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 21 14-20 22, 56.

P-Burns;8;4;6;9;—27

Burrton;18;9;13;16;—56

PREP BOYS

Little Rv. 55, Moundridge 53 (2OT)

MOUNDRIDGE — Jayden Garrison scored all four points in the second overtime to lift the Little River boys to a 55-53 win over Moundridge Tuesday in non-league play in Moundridge.

Little River led 30-24 at the half and 43-40 after three quarters, but the Wildcats outscored the Redskins 8-5 in the final period. Each team hit a 3-pointer and 2-pointer in the first overtime.

Garrison finished with 28 points for the 4-1 Redskins. Trey Rolfs added 10 points.

For Moundridge, Corbin Unruh scored 20 points and Brady Helms scored 15.

“It took two overtimes to decide this one,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Garrison is a franchise player that makes everyone around him better. He has so many weapons in his game. He can handle it, shoot the 3, take you on the drive and finish or pullup. And the young players on the floor with him are athletic and smart. I still think this team has a high ceiling and we got better tonight. Too many turnovers again and we missed point blank opportunities early that got us down eight. The schedule doesn't get any easier as we host an athletic CPL Conway Springs team on Friday.”

Moundridge is 1-4 and hosts Conway Springs Friday as part of the HOAL-CPL Challenge.

LITTLE RIVER (4-1) — Richardson 1 (2) 0-0 3, 8; Rolfs 2 (2) 0-0 2, 10; Lafferty 3 1-3 3, 7; Herzog 1 0-1 0, 2; Garrison 8 (3) 3-3 0, 28; Konen 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 16 (7) 4-7 10, 57.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-4) — Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Kaufman 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Unruh 4 (4) 0-0 3, 20; Schlosser 1 0-0 3, 2; D.Kaufman 1 1-2 3, 3; Helms 7 1-2 1, 15; Churchill 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; TOTALS 16 (7) 2-4 11, 55.

Little Rv.;20;10;13;5;5;4;—57

Moundridge;14;10;16;8;5;2;—55

Sedgwick 57, Halstead 25

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys led 22-9 after the first quarter, stopping the Halstead Dragons 57-25 in non-league play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 39-16 at the half.

Mason Lacey led Sedgwick with 15 points. Lance Hoffsommer and Qayden Shepherd added 10 points each.

Mason Farmer scored eight points to lead Halstead.

Halstead is 3-2 and hosts Smoky Valley Friday.

Sedgwick is 3-2 and host Garden Plain Friday as part of the HOAL-GWAL challenge.

HALSTEAD (3-2) — Kohr 1 0-0 3, 2; Farmer 2 4-6 4, 8; Propst 2 0-1 2, 4; Drake 0 0-0 3, 0; A.Radke 1 0-2 1, 2; I.Radke 0 (1) 1-2 2, 4; Horn 1 0-0 0, 2; Swift 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Motes 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (2) 5-11 17, 25.

SEDGWICK (3-2) — Crumrine 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; Anderson 0 3-4 0, 3; Stucky 0 0-0 2, 0; Lacey 7 1-1 1, 15; Schroeder 2 1-2 2, 5; Hoffsommer 0 (3) 1-2 3, 10; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; Shepherd 5 0-1 4, 10; Tillman 1 1-2 0, 3; Hansen 0 0-0 1, 0; Culp 1 0-1 0, 2; Miller 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 16 (6) 7-13 13, 57.

Halstead;9;7;4;5;—25

Sedgwick;22;17;13;5;—57

P-Burns 58, Burrton 51

BURRTON — The Peabody-Burns Warriors claimed a 58-51 road win over the Burrton Chargers Tuesday in non-league play in Burrton.

The Warriors led 26-10 after the first quarter and 38-24 at the half. Burrton got within eight at the end of the third quarter.

Phillip Young led 2-3 Peabody-Burns with 17 points.

Dakota Woodworth scored 25 points for 0-4 Burrton, while Gabe Perkins added 15.

Both teams open league play Friday. Peabody-Burns travels to Wheat State League rival Goessel. Burrton opens Heart of the Plains League play at rival Fairfield.

PEABODY-BURNS (2-3) — Hauck 0 0-0 4, 0; Young 5 (2) 1-2 3, 17; Reynolds 2 (1) 2-8 3, 9; Weerts 2 (1) 2-3 4, 9; Partridge 0 0-2 2, 0; Scott 1 0-0 1, 2; Lett 2 0-0 1, 4; Smith 1 1-3 3, 3; VanCurren 1 1-2 1, 3; Caldwell 3 1-5 1, 5; Parks 0 (1) 1-4 4, 4; TOTALS 17 (5) 9-29 27, 58.

BURRTON (0-4) — Baughman 2 0-1 3, 4; Leis 0 0-0 0, 0; Perkins 3 (2) 3-6 4, 15; McMurry 1 1-4 1, 3; Barron 1 0-2 4, 2; Rimbey 0 0-0 2, 0; Woodworth 6 (1) 10-13 3, 25; Hernandez 0 1-2 5, 1; Sorell 0 1-2 3, 1; Matlack 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 13 (3) 16-30 25, 51.

P-Burns;26;12;10;10;—58

Burrton;10;14;16;11;—51

JV BOYS

S.South 86, Newton 61

The Newton High School junior varsity boys fell to Salina South 86-61.

Newton trailed 43-39 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Derby.

NEWTON — Ruth 5, Nocenti 10, Carr 1, Anderson 10, Klug 2, Slechta 6, Dorrell 11, Mick 3, Mills 4.

S.South;21;22;22;21;—86

Newton;14;25;15;7;—61

FRESHMAN BOYS

S.South 75, Newton 48

The Newton High School freshman boys fell to Salina South 75-48 Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 49-29 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Derby.

NEWTON — Franz 4, Carr 6, Entz 4, Dillon 3, Buffalo 3, Castorena 16, Mosqueda 4, Ruggiero 2, Butcher 1, Castro 5.

S.South;22;27;13;13;—75

Newton;12;17;11;8;—48