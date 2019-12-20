One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision early Friday on the Kansas Turnpike

The crash was reported at 1:22 a.m. about 3 miles east of Topeka on westbound Interstate 70 on the turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with a "donut" spare tire was driving at a slow rate of speed in the right lane when it was rear-ended by a 2013 Kia Optima.

The driver of the Kia, Laurentino Rios Hernandez, 28, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hernandez was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Gracemarce Wright, 20, of Topeka, sustained what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said Wright, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.