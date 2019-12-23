A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds drove his sport utility vehicle into a house late Sunday in west-central Topeka, and the assailant remained at large early Monday, police said.

The man's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police Lt. Ron Ekis said the incident was reported around 11:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of S.W. Boswell. The location was about a block south of the Washburn University campus.

Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times an SUV that had struck a house.

Ekis said the man was believed to have been shot while in his vehicle about a block south of where the SUV struck the residence.

The shooting victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening, Eikis said.

No arrests had been reported as of 4:45 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.