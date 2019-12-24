1. The Polar Express: through Jan. 4, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Tickets at cosmo.org. A Cosmosphere tradition for over 10 years. In the film, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

2. The Grinch Sweet 16: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24, River City Brewing Co., 150 N. Mosley St., Wichita. Join in a day of beer, friendship, green eggs and ham and pictures with the Grinch and Santa. Cost is $40 for a punch card and logo glass (to take home) to try 10 beers, as well as breakfast of green eggs and ham and biscuits and gravy. Then grab your bottles to enjoy at home yourself, share with friends or give as gifts.

3. Create Your Own Ornament: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24, Karg Art Glass, 111 N. Oliver St., Kechi. Through Dec. 31, blow your own ornament. Blowing your own ornaments is a great tradition for the whole family, ages 5 and up. You pick your color combo and style, inflate the ornament, and pick it up a few days later. Ornaments are $35 plus tax and it is by appointment only. Call 316-744-2442 to set an appointment.