MONTEZUMA — Artists from Garden City have filled the Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma for the "Best In the West: Art of Ronald Smith, Colleen Sternberger and Robin Valenzuela" exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 18.

According to Stauth Museum, the self-taught Smith has created 3-D images with abalone shells, along with wood, metal, turquoise and Native American beaded rosettes and medallions.

Smith's images include historic shapes, such as turtles, bears, geckos, buffalo, thunderbirds, and Kokopelli, the flute player figure of ancient petroglyphs.

Fine-art photographer Colleen Sternberger specializes in photographs of the American West, with her inspiration coming from the places she travels to and the people she has met along the way.

“I want to guide the viewer of my images toward the 'story,' the one I found hidden away waiting to come to life,” said Sternberger. "Adding depth and dimension with light and shadows, it draws the viewer into the image."

Sternberger's work has won multiple awards and has been included in private and corporate collections.

Robin Valenzuela has been a professional artist since 2008 and has shown her work at Kansas-area galleries and multi-state juried art festivals.

Valenzuela's medium is currently acrylic paints, particularly using the blending powers of high-flow acrylics.

She works full time in her dream career as artist, "artrepreneur" and freelance graphic designer.

"The Stauth Museum feels it is our mission to provide cultural enrichment to the community not only through art but by sharing new experiences that they cannot find anywhere else," said museum director Kim Legleiter. "It is important to support the arts, encourage and promote area artists, and be proud that they are from southwest Kansas.

"This is a great exhibit to share these three artists’ unique art and very special talent with family and friends who visit for the holidays."

Stauth Memorial Museum is located at 111 N. Aztec in Montezuma.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The museum is closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

For more information, visit the website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.