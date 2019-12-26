When he took the job as Reno County’s administrator, a post that had been vacant for several years and while the country was in the midst of a recession, Gary Meagher was forced to retrench, cutting jobs and deferring maintenance and purchases.

As he leaves the job after 10 years, the county has a stable and satisfied workforce and boasts an AA bond rating. A new jail has been built and paid for, most county offices modernized and relocated, the county is now routinely replacing aging bridges and some 75% of county blacktop has been repaved.

Meagher, 68, deflects the credit, noting he’s surrounded by competent people at every level who are, for the most part, easy to work with.

“I have no regrets at all,” Meagher said last week from his sparsely decorated office, with its overflowing desk and shelves. “I was glad to have had the opportunity to be in Reno County and to be a city manager as long as I have for my career. I’ve had a good career and it’s nice to be able to retire when I want to.”

Former County Commissioner Brad Dillon, on the commission when Meagher was hired, also had no regrets about the hire.

“I think the world of Gary,” Dillon said. “He was everything we hoped he would be.”

“The employees like him and the commissioners respect him,” Dillon said. “We always deferred to his judgment because he never steered us wrong.”

Career shifts

Meagher, a Topeka native who married a Hutchinson woman, started his professional career in law enforcement.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master's in administration of justice, he worked as a Shawnee County deputy for seven years. He then moved to Colorado and worked as an officer there for nine years.

Eventually, he took a job as Lindsborg’s police chief to return to Kansas and be nearer to family.

Eleven months after he started in Lindsborg, with the city manager there taking a job in California, Meagher was asked to serve as interim manager. He was quickly encouraged by a councilman to apply for the job and was ultimately hired.

Though not a traditional public administration degree, Meagher said his master’s degree focused on administration, so he felt comfortable making the transition.

“I had a good and supportive mayor and city council,” Meagher said. “In a small town you wear a lot of hats and there’s very limited staff. I was doing a lot of things that people in a larger organization don’t have exposure to. I had to learn right from the get-go. I had no experience with road maintenance or running a utility, or water and sewer systems. I learned quickly how to handle it.

“A lot of it is how do you relationship build, working with staff and the governing body.”

After eight years in that post, he moved to the city administrator post in McPherson, which he held for 11 years before applying for the job in Reno County.

“I’ve really had three careers,” Meagher said. “In law enforcement, in city management and then county administration.”

Different animal

A big difference between the city and county jobs, besides the much larger size of the workforce and population served — growing about 4½ times with each move — is that a county administrator must work with both hired and elected department heads.

“You also have all these departments that, regardless of your size, you had to have,” Meagher said. “You have to have a health department, emergency management, and road and bridge. There’s a lot of difference between a city and county on what you can and cannot do.”

The key, again, Meagher said, was relationships.

“Elected officials are in charge of their departments,” he said. “You don’t have anything to do with that.”

The county, however, controls those department’s budgets.

When there was a series of errors by the elected county treasurer, Meagher responded by convincing the county commission to create a position within his department to keep a closer check on the county’s books.

When asked to identify his biggest challenge, Meagher said it was “doing all the things that needed to be done” while understanding the commission’s priorities and meeting its expectations, as well as accomplishing those priorities when limited by time and resources.

He had no problems on that front, said Dillon and commission chairman Bob Bush, who worked with Meagher while he was both a city councilman and as a county commissioner.

More than met expectations

“He fulfilled every expectation I had,” Dillon said. “I was always comfortable with his assessment of what the situation was and he came in well prepared.”

“Gary is one of the best government administrators I’ve ever worked with,” Bush said. “He’s done a phenomenal job with saving taxpayer dollars through questioning expenses and coming up with plans for completing projects.”

His efforts in bonding projects and then retiring them early or renewing bonds at lower rates has saved the county “literally hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Bush said.

“What I like most about Gary is that he’s not flashy, he’s not loud, he doesn’t call attention to himself,” Bush said. “But he’s one of the strongest brick-and-mortar government administrators I’ve ever worked with.”

Bush said he has agreed with “90% of (Meagher’s) decisions.”

“I always ask Gary ‘what’s the thing to do, give me your recommendation,' ” Bush said. “I value that highly. I don’t always take it, but I ask the question. He has a very keen understanding of how things work and how to get things done.

“I wish he was staying with us for the next 10 years."

In retirement, Meagher said, he’ll probably still work part time, perhaps as a consultant.

“There are a few things I want to explore, that I may or may not do," he said.

He also plans to travel with his wife, Brenda, of 38 years, visiting national parks and spending time with grandchildren and family.