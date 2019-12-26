Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of Avenue D and South Main Streets. The twin buildings at 321-23 South Main and 325-27 South Main were built by famous grocer Frank McDermed at 528 S. Main in 1926 and 1927, respectively.

The first occupants were Woodward's Hardware & Implements at 321- 23 South Main and International Harvester Truck Dept. at 325-27 South Main. They were there until 1946 when the buildings were combined and opened as the Hugh Buster Truck Sales.

In 1948, Don Newton opened a GMC Truck Dealership there. From 1950 to 1961, The Hutchinson Foundry & Steel owned it and had their plumbing dept. there. From 1962 to 1982, A.D. Rayl Ford owned it and had their body shop and auto glass shop there.

In 1982, Ken Kirk bought the buildings and had the Downtown Body Shop there until his passing in 2016. The buildings today at 321-327 S. Main are owned by Ken's son Travis Kirk and are primarily used as warehouse spaces.