The University of Kansas has announced the names of 1,355 candidates for degree following the fall semester.

The students represent 58 Kansas counties, 40 other states and Washington, D.C., and 58 other countries. Degrees officially are conferred in January.

Some students participated in recognition ceremonies in mid-December, while others will choose to participate in KU’s annual commencement ceremony on May 17, 2020. That information is available at commencement.ku.edu.

Franklin County

Ryan Christopher Louis, Ottawa, doctor of philosophy in communication studies.

Kaleb Ezra Grimsley, Princeton, bachelor of general studies in history.

Rebecca M. Teal, Williamsburg, bachelor of science in nursing.