The murder investigation of a man whose body was found in 2019 in northern Leavenworth County remains unsolved. But an official with the Sheriff's Office is optimistic the investigation will be wrapped up in 2020.

The body of Travis Doughty, 23, Leavenworth, was found March 12 on Oak Mills Drive. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley at the time described the location as an isolated stretch of road.

Sherley has not commented in the past about the cause of Doughty's death. But the undersheriff has characterized the case as a murder investigation.

No charges have been filed in connection to Doughty's death. But Sherley said Tuesday that investigators have a suspect in mind.

Sherley said the investigation probably will come to fruition this year.

