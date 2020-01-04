The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Steven Ernest Snowder, 65, in connection with aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim and aggravated domestic battery, 8:10 p.m. 1/3.

Christopher Wayne Genoble, 32, in connection with criminal threat, 6:32 p.m. 1/3.

Justin Ray Shumway, 37, in connection with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 12 p.m. 1/3.

The following felonies were reported to the Topeka Police Department:

300 blk. S.W. Harrison St., criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 7:07 p.m. 11/16.

2300 blk. S.E. 13th St., burglary of a dwelling and theft, 9 p.m. 12/27 - 10:30 a.m. 12/28.

300 blk. N.E. Spruce Lane, burglary of a dwelling, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. 12/31.

1600 blk. S.W. Arvonia Place, criminal use of a financial card, 12 p.m. 7/27 - 4:30 p.m. 9/6.

6400 blk. S.W. 17th St., forgery, 9:14-9:36 a.m. 11/12.

600 blk. S.W. 5th St., criminal use of a financial card, 12:01 a.m. 10/1 - 10 a.m. 11/12.

3300 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., forgery, 11:30 p.m. 11/6.

2800 blk. S.W. 29th St., aggravated assault, 7-7:39 p.m. 1/2.

2600 blk. S.E. California Ave., felony drug possession, 4-5 p.m. 1/2/2019.

S.E. 33rd Terrace and S.E. Emerson St., aggravated robbery, 9:54-11 p.m. 1/2.

3300 blk. S.W. Gage Blvd., aggravated robbery, 2:40 a.m. 1/3.

1400 blk. S.W. Lane St., aggravated robbery, 3:54 a.m. 1/3.

500 blk. S.W. Tyler St., criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3-4 a.m. 10/3.