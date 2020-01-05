Today’s Birthday (01/05/20). Fortune favors well-laid plans this year. Steady efforts can realize personal ambitions. Your wildest dreams could come true this winter, before a twist with a partner requires ironing out. Unforeseen obstacles redirect your summer, leading to blossoming collaboration and romance. Use your power for good.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re exceptionally quick and charming now. The facts you need can be found. Let someone teach you a new trick. Make a valuable connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a personal project. Talk, negotiate and make deals. Your influence is spreading. Draw upon hidden resources. Take advantage of favorable conditions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider your dreams, visions and ambitions. Plans laid now can develop into long-term benefit. Study secrets and mysteries. Figure out how to get what’s needed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you make the right connection. A shared goal or dream seems within reach. Use words and actions to advance for long-term gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagination leads to bold, innovative professional ideas. Venture farther out. Work with what others deliver. Streamline routines and practices. Your influence is rising.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Make long-distance connections and explore unexpected wonders. Discover new views, cultures and ideas. Travel and study beckon with hidden treasure.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fire up your financial engines. Put together beneficial deals and bargains. Collaborate to get more for less. You can exceed goals with determination and coordination.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A meaningful conversation with a partner leads to deeper connection. Pull together for shared gain. Share feedback and coaching. Empower each other to new levels.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets valuable results. Practice for best performance. Nurture health and wellness with good food, exercise and rest. You’re building new strength.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Romantic opportunities abound. Words and actions align. Let the object of your affections know how you feel. Express your heart for long-term benefits. Share love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an unexpected chance to benefit your home and family. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Make an investment for long-term domestic gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially persuasive. Use your charms to get the word out about an important cause or passion. News travels in unexpected ways. Express with creativity.