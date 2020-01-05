Parole has been denied to Michael E. Simmons, who is serving prison time for the 1980 murders in Topeka of a woman and her 4-year-old son, and Terry L. McClain, serving time for the 1974 Shawnee County murder of an area manager for a convenience store chain.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board recently opted not to consider Simmons for parole again until April 2025 and not to consider McClain again until January 2023, said Randall Bowman, spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Simmons was denied parole because of the violent nature of his crime, the serious nature and circumstances of his crime and public objections to his parole, Bowman said.

He said the prisoner review board made a special finding to not consider Simmons again for five years and four months. In doing so, that board concluded it wouldn't be reasonable to expect Simmons would be granted parole before April 2025 because the community has been exceedingly opposed to his release, while his crime resulted in multiple victims and caused lasting impact on those victims, Bowman said.

He said the board denied parole to McClain because of the violent nature of his crime, the serious nature and circumstances of his crime, public objections to his parole and his failure in the past to successfully comply with parole conditions.

The board also concluded the three-year length of the pass would give McClain sufficient time to work on areas needed to reduce his risk to re-offend, Bowman said.

McClain, 69, is a former 7-Eleven store employee who was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the July 1974 shooting death of Gene Scott, an area manager for 7-Eleven stores.



Scott was found lying in a ditch in rural southeast Shawnee County, where court records indicate he had been shot eight times and apparently robbed of $5,000.



McClain, who is being held outside Kansas as part of an interstate compact, also has convictions for seven felonies — including aggravated robbery, aggravated escape from custody and aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer — linked to a prison escape in which he was involved in September 1981.



Simmons, 59, is an inmate at El Dorado Correction Facility. He was convicted along with Tony A. Hobbs of crimes linked to the January 1980 killing of 4-year-old Brandon Crook and his mother, 28-year-old Karen Crook, in their home in southeast Topeka.



Simmons and Hobbs used an electrical cord to strangle Karen Crook before stabbing her. They drowned Brandon by holding his head under water.



Crook’s other son, 7-year-old Travis Magner, survived.



Hobbs told police he tried to smother Travis to death using a pillow, tried to strangle Travis with Hobbs’ belt, then stabbed the boy in the chest with a butcher knife. The killers turned on the gas burners on the house’s stove and blew out the pilot light before leaving, hoping to cause a fire and explosion.



Travis lost consciousness but awoke the next morning and walked to school with his collie dog at his heels. Under police guard at a Topeka hospital, he identified one of the killers from a photo lineup.



Simmons received two life sentences to run at the same time for first-degree murder.

Hobbs, now 59, was given a life sentence for first-degree murder and 15 years to life for second-degree murder to run at the same time. An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility, Hobbs is currently being considered for parole.