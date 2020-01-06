This week, readers wondered about train horns, Highway 50 and who's hosting the news on TV.

Q: I live where I can hear and enjoy the sound of trains coming through at night. They don't always make the same sounds, sometimes the horn is sounded longer, sometimes shorter, more or less often. Are the engineers sending signals with the horn, does it signify a certain train, or are they just having a good time? Love to listen to them.

I do as well, though I don’t like them as much when I’m on deadline and waiting for one to cross the road so I can pass.

I called Andy Williams, who is a BNSF spokesman.

According to BNSF: train horns are required by federal law to be blown at all public crossings, at all hours of the day for the protection and safety of people also using those crossings.

Crossings with gates and lights are not exempt from the regulation. Only crossings that have met Federal Railroad Administration criteria for a “quiet zone” do not require the horn to be blown.

The federal regulation governing whistle use took effect in June 2005 and now requires trains to blow the horn 15 to 20 seconds for each and every public crossing.

The required sequence is two long soundings, followed by one short and another long.

If the horn sequence is completed before the head end of the train occupies the crossing, the crew is required to continue blowing the horn until it does. Trains are also required to blow the horn anytime track workers or construction workers of any kind, even on property adjacent to the track, are within 25 feet of a live track.

Train crews will also blow in emergency situations when they see a person or animal on the track not getting out of the way.

Even stopped trains are required to blow for many reasons. For example, a stopped train is required to blow a long sound when the air brakes are applied and the pressure is equalized; two short sounds to acknowledge a hand signal from an employee on the ground; three short sounds to acknowledge a hand signal to back up; and two long sounds to signal the release of air brakes prior to moving.

A train crew can also be fined by the FRA for not blowing enough.

Q: Did Highway 50 ever run through Hutch? I heard once that 4th Street used to be old Highway 50.

Short answer, yes. I asked local historian Steve Harmon.

“Fourth Avenue was first U.S. Highway 50 South, then just Highway 50 when 50 North was relabeled as U.S. Highway 56. Then the southern route around Hutch was constructed,” Harmon said.

Q: On Wednesday, Jan. 1, the 9 p.m. news on FOX had Deb Faris and Jay Prater on it, from channel 10/KAKE. If they made an announcement about a change, I must have missed it. Do you know anything about what is going on?

I spoke to KAKE General Manager Mike Rajewski.

“KAKE began providing news services to KSAS effective January 1, 2020,” he said.

The FOX station previously partnered with KSN, Channel 3, for newscasts but switched services on New Year’s Day – or should I say “new news year.”

