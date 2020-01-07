Today’s Birthday (01/07/20). Careful planning pays off this year. Disciplined action realizes a long-held personal dream. Launch to acclaim this winter before surmounting a partnership hurdle. Things may not go according to plan this summer, before a creative collaboration sparks into romance. You can make dreams come true.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Articulate what you envision. Write and edit before presenting your views. Wait for better conditions to share your message. Discipline with homework pays off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses and monitor cash flow. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. If one source weakens, focus on another. Decide in favor of good structure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. When you reach a personal barrier, slow the action and make plans. Articulate your vision and imagine what it might take.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish work in private. If you get stuck, take a walk in nature or meditate. Consider options before compromising. Take future dreams into account.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A shared vision appears within view. You can advance a group cause if you can avoid unnecessary quarrels. Realize a dream through disciplined coordination.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider the best way around a professional obstacle. A dream opportunity beckons; plot the best course rather than moving impulsively. Advance step by step.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The news could affect your decisions. Consider educational endeavors, explorations and travels. Carefully plot your route. You can solve a puzzle. Review and imagine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and strategize to generate the necessary funding. Avoid financial arguments. Focus on long-term dreams. Collaborate to surmount an obstacle. Write the possibilities you see.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive to a partner’s feedback. Compromise may be required. Fantasies abound; focus on the most realistic possibilities. Patiently navigate around a barrier.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace for rocky terrain. Carefully bypass obstacles. Avoid accidents or mistakes. Physical efforts benefit from thorough planning. Review before committing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Romantic dreams seem within reach. Don’t force anything. Offer playful invitations. Stay patient. Savor beauty and artistry. Share delicious flavors with someone beloved.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make your home more comfortable. Plan your renovation in great detail before investing. Research best materials and value. Make repairs and upgrades, after review.