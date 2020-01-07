More unseasonably warm weather is on the way for the Topeka area, with afternoon highs in the lower-50s on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, breezy west winds and low relative humidity values could combine to create very high fire danger for a few hours Tuesday afternoon, mainly south and west of the Kansas Turnpike.

A more widespread area of very high fire danger is forecast Wednesday afternoon, primarily south of Interstate 70.

Look for even higher temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in the capital city.

Wednesday's highs are expected in the mid-50s, and on Thursday, the mercury should reach the upper-50s.

A chance for rain enters the forecast on Thursday, when a cold front will enter the area.

Then look for a chance for rain and snow on Friday, when highs will only make it to the mid-40s.

The National Weather Service says a mix of wintry precipitation with some snow accumulation is possible Friday through Saturday morning.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Friday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

