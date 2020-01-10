GOSHEN, Ind. - Goshen College recently recognized 188 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2019 Dean's List.

Kristin Jantzen, a sophomore English and Secondary Education major from Newton, was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester Dean's List at Goshen College. Jantzen is a graduate of Newton High School.

The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.

Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.