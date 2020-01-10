The Newton High School boys’ swimming team placed sixth out of 10 teams Thursday at the Newton Invitational II at the NHS Pool.

Maize won the meet at 226.5, followed by Andover at 223, Maize South at 221, Andover Central at 215 and Derby at 160. Newton scored 123 points.

“I am super happy with our performance,” Newton coach Kim Powell said. “Simon Hodge had an amazing meet. Luke Schmidt had an amazing meet. They did really well. Several of them dropped big times today. (The field) was super competitive. We were at the top of the middle. That’s what we’re going to call it. That’s a good place to be with this kind of competition.”

James Tyrell took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.95.

Andrew Barron took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.04.

Creed Ekerberg took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.35.

The team of Andrew Barron, Max Musser, Tyrell and Ekerberg placed sixth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:55.03, a time cut of 1.81 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zach Engelken, Tyrell, Zach Stenzel and Simon Hodge placed sixth in 1:43.82.

Hodge took sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:08.42.

The team of Engelken, Tyrell, Barron and Ekerberg finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:51.00.

Newton competes at 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Emporia Invitational.

“That should be a good one,” Powell said. “We’ll see some teams we don’t typically see like Junction City. Some others from that part of the state.”

Newton non-scorers

x-exhibition

200-yd. freestyle relay — 24. Newton C (Dineen, Catache, X.Mitchell, Friesen Guhr) 2:36.34-x, 26. Newton D (Antle, Revel, McCallister, Zad.Stenzel) 2:48.94-x.

200-yd. freestyle — 19. McCallister 2:53.14.

200-yd. individual medley — 15. Harder 3:02.02, 16. X.Mitchell 3:07.34.

50-yd. freestyle — 13. Schmidt 26.06, 31. Zac.Stenzel 29.21. Newton exhibitions: Anderson 27.33, O.Musser 27.46, Maeneke 29.59, Edgell 32.37, Friesen Guhr 33.86, Revel 35.93, Antle 38.14, Zad.Stenzel 41.35.

100-yd. butterfly — 13. Harder 1:22.89, 15. McCallister 1:31.99.

100-yd. freestyle — 15. Barron 57.23. Newton exhibitions: Dinneen 1:07.08, Maeneke 1:08.19, Zac.Stenzel 1:10.19, Antle 1:26.43, Revel 1:33.20.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 18. Newton B (Friesen Guhr, Catache, Maeneke, Anderson) 2:00.71, 23. Newton C (Revel, Edgell, McCallister, Harder) 2:11.60.

100-yard backstroke — 20. Zad.Stenzel 1:46.80, 23. Catache 1:55.52.

100-yd. breaststroke — 15. M.Musser 1:22.04, 16. Schmidt 1:22.59, 19. Dineen 1:27.14.

El Dorado Inv.

Dec. 13

Team scores — Derby 389.5, Andover 387, Andover Central 350.5, Newton 291, Valley Center 251, El Dorado 199, Winfield 178, Rose Hill 126, Independence 60, Derby Green 2.

Newton results

200-yd. freestyle relay — 3. Newton A (Barron, M.Musser, Tyrell, Ekerberg) 1:56.93, 14. Newton B (Maeneke, Anderson, McCallister, Schmidt) 2:21.94, 21. Newton C (Friesen Guhr, Catache, X.Mitchell, O.Musser) 2:44.22.

200-yd. freestyle — 4. Hodge 2:12.02, 12. McCallister 2:54.98, 13. Kennell 3:07.45.

200-yd. individual medley — 7. M.Musser 2:40.50, 8. T.Mitchell 2:40.85.

50-yd. freestyle — 2. Ekerberg 24.55, 6. Engelken 25.12, 9. Barron 25.59. Newton exhibitions: Zac.Stenzel 28.34, O.Musser 29.25, Maeneke 30.91, Phillips 31.53, Friesen Guhr 33.94, Revel 39.81, Antle 41.49, Zad.Stenzel 46.54.

100-yd. butterfly — 6. T.Mitchell 1:13.73.

100-yd. freestyle — 3. Engelken 56.75, 6. Barron 58.82, 20. Zac.Stenzel 1:09.90, 22. Maeneke 1:12.71, 31. Revel 1:35.87. Newton exhibitions: O.Musser 1:10.42, Jaso 1:11.93, Kennell 1:18.23, Phillips 1:20.65, Antle 1:34.28.

500-yd. freestyle — 8. Anderson 6:56.54, 11. Schmidt 6:58.12, 14. X.Mitchell 7:55.55.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 7. Newton A (Engelken, T.Mitchell, Zac.Stenzel, Hodge) 1:49.12, 12. Newton B (Jaso, Catache, Maeneke, Tyrell) 1:57.63, 21. Newton C (Friesen Guhr, Kennell, McCallister, X.Mitchell) 2:16.48.

100-yd. backstroke — 10. Hodge 1:11.55, 13. Anderson 1:16.54.

100-yd. breaststroke — 9. M.Musser 1:21.59, 14. Schmidt 1:26.70.

400-yd. freestyle — 4. Newton A (Engelken, Hodge, Barrton, Ekerberg) 3:52.56, 10. Newton B (Schmidt, T.Mitchell, Zac.Stenzel, M.Musser) 4:22.53, 15. Newton C (Phillips, O.Musser, Jason Catache) 4:59.26.