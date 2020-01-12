Today’s Birthday (01/12/20). Meditation, consideration and introspection pay off this year. Dedicated action builds strong foundations for personal projects. Make a brilliant personal discovery this winter before adapting to changes with a partner. Abandon outworn habits this summer prompting a romantic resurgence. Prioritize what feeds your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You may feel a pull to work overtime. Don’t assume more than you can accomplish by the deadline. The truth gets revealed. Wait for developments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your heart’s at home while the rest of you feels pulled to travel and explore. Talk about desired destinations. Make plans and reservations before embarking.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A financial revelation illuminates a situation. Talk about long-term implications and consequences. Disciplined collaboration can provide unexpected bounty. Conclude negotiations and sign contracts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain a positive cash flow. Partnership flowers. Discuss future dreams and possibilities. Share a vision and agree on what you can each contribute.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a personal revelation. Somebody, could be you, blurts out the truth. Disciplined work pays off. Get expert coaching. Practice what you preach.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy soothes your spirit. Relax with someone sweet. Share creative thoughts, dreams and romantic visions. Listen to the wisdom of elders and children.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your team is getting stronger. Collaborate to fix something before it breaks. Discuss long-term domestic improvements with family. Align on priorities for an action plan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take care of business. Discuss potential long-term communication strategies, creative goals and ambitions. Share practical solutions. A sense of possibility energizes. Network and exchange information.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover a stroke of genius. What you’re learning is widening your horizons. Lucrative opportunities grow on strong foundations. Patiently build support structures and explore possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Revise budgets to include realizing a personal dream. What would it take? How much would that cost? Consider long-term potential. Expand your own boundaries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner through a transition or change. Envision how you would love things to go. Create a display of your dream. Imagine peaceful perfection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen physical performance with practice. Teamwork generates greater results. Strategize and coordinate for seamless collaboration. Support each other and lighten a shared load.