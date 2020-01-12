MONTEZUMA - James "Jim" Jantz, 72, died Jan. 10, 2020, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. He was born on January 12, 1947 in Montezuma, the son of Jacob Albert and Lizzie (Koehn) Jantz.

Jim was a lifetime resident of Montezuma. He graduated from Montezuma High School in 1965. On November 4, 1967, Jim married Camilla Vietti in Denver, Colo. After they were married, Jim and Camilla returned to Montezuma, where they raised their two sons. Jim worked at a custom farmer and later worked at Montezuma Hardware. He then went to work for his brother at MJE in Montezuma, retiring in 2016.

Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Camilla of Montezuma; two sons, Kirk Jantz and wife Jackie of Cimarron and Eric Jantz and wife Jennifer of Holcomb; one sister, Karen Friesen and husband Harley of Montezuma; two brothers, Max Jantz and Gary Jantz and wife Vernice all of Montezuma; sister-in-law, Beatrice Jantz of Montezuma; and six grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Dorothy Jantz; and a brother, Richard Jantz.

Funeral service will be held at Morningside Community Church in Montezuma on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tim Erickson presiding. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery in Montezuma. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m.. Memorials are suggested to Morningside Community Church or Crooked Creek Golf Course in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.