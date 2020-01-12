Miss Jaclyn Jo Sheets and Mr. Wesley Alan Goforth were united in marriage Saturday evening, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Hawthorne House chapel in Parkville, Mo. Parents of the couple are Alan and Jeanette Sheets, of Belleville, Kan., and Todd and Yvette Goforth, of East Peoria, Ill. Grandparents are Nancy Simms and the late Roger Simms, of Belleville, Charlotte Sheets and the late Dwight Sheets of Assaria, Kan., Bonnie Poquette and the late Gordon Poquette, of East Peoria, and Jerry and Barbara Goforth, of Lawrence, Kan.

Receiving the couples vows was the Rev. Don Makalous, of San Antonio.

Joni and Audrey Sheets, of Belleville, sisters of the bride, served as maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Saren Hobelmann, of Wichita, Kan., Brie Goforth, of East Peoria, and Molly Whitefoot and Madison Whitefoot, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., all friends of the bride.

Patrick Abercrombie, of Anaheim, Calif., friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Joe Barrow, of Peoria, Scott Popp, of Omaha, Neb., Brody Ackley, of Wichita, and Sam Ryan, of Peoria, Ill., all friends of the groom. Ushers were Jake Hargis, of Peoria, and Jordan Zimmerman, of Peoria, both friends of the groom.

Charlotte Sheets and Nancy Simms served as flower grandmothers. Howard Reed, of Belleville, provided music for the wedding. Melissa Slack, cousin of the bride and Jill Goett, sister of the groom passed out programs.

A reception, dinner and dance followed the ceremony at Hawthorne House, with the meal catered by Garozzo's.

Jaclyn is a 2012 graduate of Republic County Jr./Sr. High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2016 and Master in Accountancy from Kansas State University in 2017. She is employed by Koch Industries in Wichita.

Wesley graduated in 2013 from Metamora High School in Metamora, Ill. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business in 2017 and his Master of Accountancy from Kansas State in 2018. Wes is employed as a CPA for BKD Accounting in Wichita.

After a wedding trip to the South Pacific the couple resides in Wichita.