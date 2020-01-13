Topeka police were trying to piece together details of a reported robbery and shooting early Monday in the Oakland neighborhood of the capital city.

However, after about an hour, police hadn't determined if a crime had occurred.

The incident was reported at 4:44 a.m. Monday in the 500 lock of N.E. Wabash.

Police said no one was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Additionally, officers weren't immediately able to locate evidence of the possible crime.

An American Medical Response ambulance that had been in the middle of the block took off around 5:15 a.m. with no paitent, authorities said.

Officers could be seen coming out of a house near the north end of the block.

An officer also could be seen using a flashlight to look inside a sport utility vehicle parked facing north on the block.

The incident remained under investigation around 6 a.m.

A resident of the block said she didn't hear any gunshots, adding that the neighborhood usually doesn't have that kjnd of activity.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

