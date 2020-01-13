1. January Moksha Monday: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Main Street Event, 2 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $12. Explore how to release the cycle of stress, tension and limitations through controlling breathing, moving through a simple yin yoga flow and releasing anything that isn't serving us through a Tibetan singing bowl Shavasana. Unlike common yoga classes that are fast-paced and are designed to be more of a physical workout, the slow and simple nature of the yin-styled class makes it perfect for beginners and those who want to connect to their practice on and off the mat on a deeper level.

2. Skate Night, hosted by Faris Elementary PTO: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Skateland Family Fun Center, 3101 N. Lorraine St., Hutchinson.

3. Cooking with Chef Tom: 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, Delos V. Smith Senior Center, 101 W. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Come enjoy a free cooking class with Chef Tom Basore.