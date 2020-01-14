Today’s Birthday (01/14/20). Fortune blesses spiritual awakening this year. Your star rises through disciplined work. Winter brings an exciting personal accomplishment before an issue with a partner requires resolution. Carefully consider shifting plans this summer before romance heats up a collaboration. Your personal growth benefits those you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical performance. Your chances of winning improve. Choose stability over illusion. Discipline and experience make the difference. Rest and review.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Focus on practical priorities for long-term gain. Talk about what you love and discover another side of someone you know well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts entice more than travel. Tackle a domestic project for long-term benefit. Talk things over with family. Share something delicious together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study and research the facts. Disciplined efforts produce satisfying results over time. You’re building a useful and valuable collection. Share your interpretations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating positive cash flow. Avoid distractions or illusions. Take advantage of a lucky chance and play your best cards. Aim for a jackpot.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can make great strides toward a personal goal if you can avoid time-sucking distractions, illusions or mirages. Take one practical step after another.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical plans. Put your ducks in a row before taking action. Coordinate and strategize your moves. Go for substance over symbolism.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep your objective in mind. Networking reveals new opportunities and valuable connections. Enjoy social situations and share what you’re up to. Invite participation and collaboration.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Words can be deceptive; check instructions and directions before implementing. A career advance comes with discipline, clear communication and a big picture view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Fair winds and clear seas welcome an adventure that doesn’t take needless risks. Do the homework before setting off. Organization pays. Explore and share discoveries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Figure out what’s most important with a shared financial venture. Your investment could grow with nurturing and support. Get all your ducks in a row.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work out priorities with your partner. Things may not go as planned. Have a backup. Provide seamless collaboration. Weave your interests together in new ways.