No charges filed

Authorities have identified a second suspect in a 2017 homicide in Leavenworth. But charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.

The suspect appeared Friday morning in Leavenworth County District. He reportedly had been arrested for second-degree murder but not formally charged.

The Times is withholding the man's name until there is confirmation of charges.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said the man, if charged, would be a co-defendant of Ramaun Johnson.

Johnson, 32, Leavenworth, is charged in connection to the Dec. 25, 2017, death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder in Kansas.

It is alleged that Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging Johnson shot Walker. But Johnson is alleged to have been involved in a drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

Johnson was charged with the crime in 2018, nearly a year after the fatal shooting.

A probable cause affidavit was prepared at the time in support of an arrest warrant for Johnson.

According to the affidavit, a friend of Johnson was present at the time of the shooting. But the friend reportedly had been referred to only as "E" and authorities did not initially identify him.

County Attorney Todd Thompson confirmed Monday that charges have not been filed against the second suspect.

"We're still waiting for more information at this time," Thompson said.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley confirmed the suspect is no longer in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

However, Johnson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits trial. His case is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 27. A status conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

