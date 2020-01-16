Commissioners OK bid for park improvements

LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth city commissioners have approved more than $300,000 worth of improvements to Stubby Park.

Commissioners approved a bid for the project when they met Tuesday.

Stubby Park is located at 1501 S. Fourth St.

The planned improvements will include new playground equipment, an expansion of the park’s parking lot and fencing along Fourth Street.

BKM Construction, Leavenworth, was awarded the bid for the project. The company submitted a bid of $314,233.

Sheriff forms community advisory board

OTTAWA — Franklin County Sheriff Jeff Richards said his department has formed a Sheriff’s Community Advisory Board.

The initiative is related to his department’s 5 year comprehensive strategic plan, Richards said.

“Their purpose is to help guide us and make sure that we are providing the service the community wants, as well as serving as an accountability group to make sure we are staying on track,” Richards said. “Together we’ll look at the places we exceeded, and the places we fell short.”

The group is intended to represent a diverse cross-section of professionals from the community.

“We have members associated with economic development, education, medical and mental health, the farm bureau — we have a wide variety. My staff is excited about it. It will be great to have everyone who has previously been involved in conversations surrounding this to be in the same room at the same time.”