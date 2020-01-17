BASKETBALL

NAIA Men’s Top 25

TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [12];18-0;312

2;2;Indiana Wesleyan;15-3;291

3;5;College of Idaho;15-3;288

4;6;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);18-1;287

5;2;Oregon Tech;14-2;270

6;4;Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio);16-2;269

7;10;Ottawa (Kan.);16-1;254

8;12;Washington Adventist (Md.);15-3;230

8;8;Marian (Ind.);13-4;230

10;7;Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.);15-3;224

11;9;Bethel (Ind.);16-2;222

12;13;IU Kokomo (Ind.);15-3;205

13;14;Lourdes (Ohio);14-4;182

14;22;Keiser (Fla.);14-3;161

15;18;Southern Oregon;12-4;149

16;NR;Oklahoma Wesleyan;14-4;144

17;23;Mount Marty (S.D.);15-4;137

18;NR;Grace (Ind.);13-5;136

19;RV;Union (Ky.);13-5;126

20;RV;Southeastern (Fla.);14-5;116

21;17;Saint Francis (Ind.);14-4;107

22;RV;Madonna (Mich.);14-5;100

23;25;Antelope Valley (Calif.);13-4;95

24;RV;Mayville State (N.D.);13-2;62

25;NR;Holy Cross (Ind.);14-5;59

Dropped Out: Michigan-Dearborn, BETHEL (Kan.), Spring Arbor (Mich.), Ave Maria (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 47, Indiana Southeast 40, Michigan-Dearborn 39, Northwest (Wash.) 33, Concordia (Neb.) 30, BETHEL (Kan.) 25, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 16, Montreat (N.C.) 15, Ave Maria (Fla.) 15, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11, Bellevue (Neb.) 3.

NAIA Women’s Top 25

TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;2;Southeastern (Fla.) [11];16-2;312

2;4;Hastings (Neb.) [1];18-0;302

3;1;Concordia (Neb.);15-2;292

4;5;Marian (Ind.);16-2;282

5;9;Taylor (Ind.);18-0;267

6;3;College of the Ozarks (Mo.);14-3;264

7;7;Morningside (Iowa);15-4;251

8;8;St. Francis (Ill.);16-3;242

9;6;Dordt (Iowa);16-3;233

10;10;Saint Xavier (Ill.);16-3;219

11;13;Saint Francis (Ind.);13-4;216

12;14;Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.);13-5;195

13;11;Indiana Tech;14-4;188

14;19;Siena Heights (Mich.);17-1;176

15;15;Antelope Valley (Calif.);12-3;162

16;21;Mayville State (N.D.);14-2;160

17;12;Northwestern (Iowa);11-5;144

18;17;Bryan (Tenn.);16-1;142

19;16;Sterling (Kan.);13-5;139

20;24;Indiana South Bend (Ind.);18-1;129

21;22;Huntington (Ind.);15-3;123

22;NR;Northwest Christian (Ore.);12-3;103

23;23;Reinhardt (Ga.);14-2;76

24;NR;Kansas Wesleyan;14-4;66

25;20;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);13-6;64

Dropped Out: Eastern Oregon and Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

Receiving Votes: Mount Vernon Nazarene 53, WVU Tech 38, Oregon Tech 32, Indiana Wesleyan 24, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 23, Bethany (Kan.) 17, Jamestown (N.D.) 14, Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 12, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 12, Corban (Ore.) 4.

SOFTBALL

NAIA Pre-Season Top 25

TY;LY;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Southern Oregon [18];52-8;529

2;3;Science & Arts (Okla.) [1];59-4;511

3;2;Oklahoma City;61-8;494

4;5;Marian (Ind.);54-3;465

5;4;Georgia Gwinnett;46-16;454

5;6;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);52-5;454

7;7;Mobile (Ala.);52-13;434

8;8;Oregon Tech;44-17;406

9;9;Vanguard (Calif.);46-13;391

10;10;Valley City State (N.D.);54-5;359

11;11;Hope International (Calif.);46-14;353

12;13;Indiana Wesleyan;44-15-1;342

13;14;Campbellsville (Ky.);35-15;308

14;18;Truett-McConnell (Ga.);42-9;302

15;15;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);40-10;286

16;16;Columbia (Mo.);37-12;284

17;17;Grand View (Iowa);48-11;278

18;21;William Carey (Miss.);37-16;230

19;20;College of Idaho;40-17;225

20;22;USC Beaufort (S.C.);40-13;194

21;RV;LSU Alexandria (La.);34-16;180

22;24;Morningside (Iowa);31-11;143

23;19;Houston-Victoria;33-12;115

24;25;Corban (Ore.);37-16;89

25;RV;Marymount California;34-13;83

Receiving Votes: Brenau (Ga.) 76, Rio Grande (Ohio) 69, Bellevue (Neb.) 59, St. Francis (Ill.) 38, Central Baptist (Ark.) 34, Arizona Christian 30, Midland (Neb.) 28, Madonna (Mich.) 27, Taylor (Ind.) 26, Cumberlands (Ky.) 20, Coastal Georgia 19, Simpson (Calif.) 12, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 10, Central Methodist (Mo.) 8, McPherson (Kan.) 8, Reinhardt (Ga.) 5, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5.

Halstead boys

fall to Haven

HAVEN — The Halstead Dragon boys’ basketball team fell to Haven 64-27 Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Haven.

Halstead trailed 37-18 at the half and was held to nine points in the second half.

Darby Roper scored 18 points for Haven, 8-0. Wyatt Carmichael added 16.

Lakin Farmer led Halstead with nine points. Tyner Horn added eight.

Halstead is 2-5 and plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hesston.

HALSTEAD (2-5, 0-1 CKL) — Kohr 0 3-4 4, 3; Farmer 3 (1) 0-0 1, 9; Propst 2 1-2 0, 5; Drake 1 0-0 0, 2; A.Radke 0 0-2 0, 0; Driskill 0 0-0 0, 0; I.Radke 0 0-0 0, 0; Horn 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Motes 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (3) 6, 27.

HAVEN (8-0, 1-0 CKL) — Quintero 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Kraft 0 0-0 0, 0; Shingleton 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; Schmidt 0 0-0 1, 0; Yoder 0 0-0 2, 0; Miller 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Roper 6 (1) 3-4 0, 18; Schmucker 0 0-0 1, 0; Jacques 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Miller 0 0-2 0, 0; Carmichael 8 0-0 3, 16; Barlow 2 0-0 4, 4; TOTALS 20 (7) 3-6 14, 64.

Halstead;4;14;8;1;—27

Haven;24;13;21;6;—64

Goessel games

rescheduled

GOESSEL — Because of illness at Goessel High School, which have caused school closure, the basketball games against Rural Vista have been rescheduled for Feb. 17.

The games against Canton-Galva will be rescheduled for Tuesday for the girls and Jan. 28 for the boys at Goessel. The games scheduled for Feb. 13 have been moved to Canton-Galva.

KCAC receives

basketball bids

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference will host two National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics basketball first-round sites for the 2020-21 season.

The sites will be at Hartman Arena in Park City and the Garvey Center on the campus of Friends University in Wichita.

One men’s and women’s KCAC team will compete at each site. The conference receives two automatic berths for both the men and women.

The NAIA will combine its two divisions into one for next season, while expanding the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to 64 teams. The first-round games will be held on 16 sites with the winners advancing to the field of 32. The men’s tournament will be at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., while the women will be at the Tyson Evens Center in Sioux Falls, Iowa.

Two schools

named coaches

WICHITA — A pair of KCAC schools named their first eSports coaches.

Kansas Wesleyan named Jaron Bell, while McPherson College named Jonathan (J.D.) Williams.

Bell also serves as the digital content creator for the KWU athletic department. He was the former owner of Salina2Go.com (now partnered with EatStreet), a restaurant delivery service.

“I am excited for both of these opportunities at Kansas Wesleyan," Bell said. “I am excited to get the chance to bring in high quality student-athletes into our Esports program that will take us to a very high level very quickly. I am also excited to get to work with our coaches and staff to build dynamic and engaging content to help tell the stories of all the great things going on at Kansas Wesleyan.”

Williams is a 2017 Central Christian College graduate.

“I’d like to thank Andrew Ehling for giving me the opportunity to work with the McPherson College eSports program,” Williams said. “The amount of support that the program has already received from the beginning has made it a perfect place to be a part of the growing collegiate eSports industry. I’m looking forward to getting to work and growing the program into an even bigger part of the McPherson College community.”

Both eSports programs are in their second season. College eSports is competitive electronic gaming. The sport is currently offered by three KCAC colleges, 49 NAIA colleges and about 130 four-year colleges nationally (according to the National Association of Collegiate eSports, the main collegiate governing body).

Thunder falls

to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Rapid City Rush 8-2 Wednesday in ECHL play in Rapid City.

Charles-David Beaudoin scored a goal with three assists for the Rush. Jalen Smereck and Keeghan Howdshell each scored a goal with two assists. Darian Romanko, Brennan Saulnier and Dexter Dancs each scored a goal with an assist. Cedric Montminy and Ryker Killins each added a goal. Alex Sakellaropoulos had 26 saves.

Chris Crane and Peter Crinella each scored a goal for Wichita. Jason Salvaggio had two assists. Dylan Wells had 32 saves.

Rapid City is 21-14-3-0, while Wichita is 18-17-7-0. Rapid City moved into fourth place in the ECHL Mountain Division, while Wichita falls to fifth place.

Wichita plays at 8:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Utah.

GILLAM TAKES HONORS — Wichita Thunder goalkeeper Mitch Gillam was named the ECHL goaltender of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Gillam went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a .99 goals-against-average and .960 save percentage.

It was the second time this season and fourth time in his career Gilliam was honored.

WELLS RETURNED, DESHARNAIS PROMOTED — The Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League returned goaltender Dylan Wells to Wichita and promoted defenseman Vincent Desharnais.

Wells is a third-year pro who played seven games with Bakersfield, going 0-4-1 with a 3.77 goals-against-average and a .878 save percentage. He is 0-1-1 with Wichita with a 6.27 GAA and a .833 save percentage.

Desharnais is a rookie from Providence College who played 20 games with Wichita, scoring seven assists. He played two games with Wichita in an earlier call-up.

He was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

CAPTAINS NAMED FOR COMPETITIONS — The captains have been named for the skills competitions at next week’s ECHL All-Star Classic, which begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Logan Roe of the Florida Everblades will captain the Eastern Conference squad. Taylor Richart of the Utah Grizzlies will led the Western Conference squad. Leading the two Wichita Thunder squads will be Riley Weselowski (Team Bolts) and Stefan Fournier (Team Hammers).

Skill competitions include fastest skater, hardest shot and shooting accuracy.

Also competing in the competition are U.S. Women’s National Team members Dani Cameranesi (Team Hammers), Kali Flanagan (Eastern Conference), Gigi Marvin (Western Conference) and Annie Pankowski (Team Bolts).