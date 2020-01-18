A Kansas congressman who is running for the U.S. Senate visited Leavenworth on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall toured the U.S. Penitentiary and the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

“I’m out here listening,” he said.

Marshall, a Republican, represents the state’s 1st Congressional District which includes much of western and north-central Kansas.

Leavenworth County is not included in the 1st District, but Marshall said he has visited the area several times.

Marshall said one of the reasons he is running for the Senate is to make sure his children and grandchildren have the same opportunities he did.

Marshall said he also wants to help keep a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate.

Marshall said he wants to help President Donald Trump stop what the congressman called a “left socialist agenda.”

The congressman is running for the Senate seat currently represented by Sen. Pat Roberts.

Roberts has announced he will not seek reelection this year.

Marshall is facing a crowded Republican primary field that includes Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and businessman and former football player Dave Lindstrom.

Marshall said he is a strong supporter of Trump.

“I’ve stood beside President Trump since day one,” he said.

Marshall, who voted against the articles of impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, said the impeachment of the president is “keeping us from doing the work of the people.”

