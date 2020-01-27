Tuesday 28

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Tree Advisory Board meeting: 11:30 a.m., Lakewood Discovery Center, 205 Lakewood. 826-7275.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

eMaterials Basics: 2:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Work with digital library material platforms — Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital. Registration required. 825-4624.

Crystal Creek in concert: 3 p.m., Pinnacle Park, 2936 Georgia. Free and open to the public.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse: 4-7 p.m., 140 N. Fifth. Weekly indoor farmers market hosted by Live Well Saline County. 785-827-1312; livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

Youth Tech Club: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 8-12 years. New topic each month. Registration required.

Salina Housing Authority board meeting: 4:30 p.m., Housing Authority office, 469 S. Fifth. 827-0441.

Book Bunch: 6 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. “Real Friends” by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham. Ages 11 years and older. Registration required.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. 833-2235.

ASSARIA — Saline County Red Cross blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Assaria Lutheran Church, 124 W. First. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

LINDSBORG — Crystal Creek in concert: 6:30 p.m., Bethany Home, 321 N. Chestnut. Everyone welcome.

McPHERSON — McPherson County Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central Christian College, 1200 S. Maple. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

McPHERSON — Writers' Workshop: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin. Writing session for adults with fiction focus. 620-245-2570, www.macpl.org.

Wednesday 29

Kansas Day

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

Salina Public Entities special meeting: 1:30 p.m., Room 202, Tony's Pizza Event Center, 800 The Midway. Special joint meeting to include City of Salina Board of Commissioners, USD 305 School Board, Salina Airport Authority Board of Directors and representatives of Kansas State University regarding the former Schilling Air Force Base environmental matter. 785-309-5700, mike.schrage@salina.org.

Cutting Cable: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Streaming devices, free apps and helpful tips. Registration required,

Heritage Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5720.

"Polar Bears Past Bedtime" Magic Tree House Club: 4 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 5-8 years. Registration required.

Smartphone Basics: 6:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Basics of using an android or Apple phone. Registration required.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Jolly Mixers dance with Freelance: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

BYO Vinyl: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page. Play your favorite albums or just enjoy the music. 833-2235.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

ABILENE — Dickinson County Democrats monthly meeting: Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 7, Mr. K’s Farmhouse restaurant, 407 S. Van Buren. Topic: annual fundraiser in April and upcoming election year. Everyone is welcome.