The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday it is investigating a possible case of the coronavirus in Douglas County.

According to a news release from KDHE secretary Lee Norman, the patient is currently being held in isolation at a hospital as a precaution and isn't severely ill.

Norman said the patient returned to the United States within the past two weeks after being in Wuhan City, China, the location where the outbreak of the coronavirus started in December 2019.

"This patient was back in China at an area where there's a lot of the coronavirus infection happening right now, and this person wisely thought it would be important to let that be known that they had some fever, respiratory symptoms, cough and that kind of thing," Norman said Tuesday in a video posted on the KDHE website. "The patient's doing well, was handled quite appropriately and was put into isolation."

The patient sough health care Monday after developing symptoms. Specimens from the patient have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and results will be returned later this week.

Norman said while it is not yet clear whether the patient has the coronavirus, KDHE wants to make sure the public is informed and educated.

The 2019 novel coronavirus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms typically appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing, Norman said.

Individuals considered to be at risk are those who have traveled to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, or those who have been in contact with a person infected by the coronavirus.